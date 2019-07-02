Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.06 N/A -0.90 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 11 40.27 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. has a 3.03 beta and it is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 consensus price target and a 53.73% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.