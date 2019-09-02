Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.52 N/A -0.92 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athersys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.33 consensus target price and a 526.32% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Athersys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.