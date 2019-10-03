Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Mesoblast Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 1,346,337,308.35% -17.1% -13.1% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,971,878,420.48% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 187.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 35.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.