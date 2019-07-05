Comparing of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.35 N/A -0.90 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.27 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Mesoblast Limited is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Mesoblast Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 247.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 69.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.