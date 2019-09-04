Comparing of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Cboe Global Markets Inc. (:)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Cboe Global Markets Inc. (:) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|11
|6.06
|N/A
|1.18
|8.52
|Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mesa Royalty Trust and Cboe Global Markets Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mesa Royalty Trust and Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|78.3%
|65.5%
|Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cboe Global Markets Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|-8.3%
|-12.62%
|-32.57%
|-22.69%
|-29.73%
|-7.71%
|Cboe Global Markets Inc.
|-2.1%
|2.45%
|8.18%
|16.88%
|13.06%
|11.73%
For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Cboe Global Markets Inc. had bullish trend.
Mesa Royalty Trust beats Cboe Global Markets Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
CBOE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It offers marketplaces for trading options on various market indexes; futures on the VIX Index; options on the stocks of individual corporations comprising equity options; and options on other exchange-traded products that include ETP options, such as exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes, as well as other index options. The company owns and operates CBOE primary options market, which offers trading in listed options through a single system that integrates electronic trading and traditional open outcry trading on its trading floor in Chicago; CFE, an all-electronic futures exchange, which provides futures on the VIX Index, as well as on other products; and C2, an all-electronic exchange that offers trading for listed options. Its exchanges operate on its proprietary technology platform, known as CBOE Command. The company has a strategic relationship with S&P OPCO LLC; FTSE Russell; MSCI Inc.; and S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC. CBOE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
