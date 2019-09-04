Comparing of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Cboe Global Markets Inc. (:)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Cboe Global Markets Inc. (:) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 11 6.06 N/A 1.18 8.52 Cboe Global Markets Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mesa Royalty Trust and Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesa Royalty Trust and Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5% Cboe Global Markets Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cboe Global Markets Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71% Cboe Global Markets Inc. -2.1% 2.45% 8.18% 16.88% 13.06% 11.73%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Cboe Global Markets Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesa Royalty Trust beats Cboe Global Markets Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CBOE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It offers marketplaces for trading options on various market indexes; futures on the VIX Index; options on the stocks of individual corporations comprising equity options; and options on other exchange-traded products that include ETP options, such as exchange-traded funds and exchange-traded notes, as well as other index options. The company owns and operates CBOE primary options market, which offers trading in listed options through a single system that integrates electronic trading and traditional open outcry trading on its trading floor in Chicago; CFE, an all-electronic futures exchange, which provides futures on the VIX Index, as well as on other products; and C2, an all-electronic exchange that offers trading for listed options. Its exchanges operate on its proprietary technology platform, known as CBOE Command. The company has a strategic relationship with S&P OPCO LLC; FTSE Russell; MSCI Inc.; and S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC. CBOE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.