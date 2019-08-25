Comparing of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 12 6.51 N/A 1.18 8.52 Apollo Global Management LLC 32 8.76 N/A 0.80 41.15

Demonstrates Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Apollo Global Management LLC appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mesa Royalty Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Mesa Royalty Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5% Apollo Global Management LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Mesa Royalty Trust is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Apollo Global Management LLC’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Global Management LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apollo Global Management LLC has a consensus price target of $39, with potential upside of 9.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Apollo Global Management LLC are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71% Apollo Global Management LLC -8.59% -6.46% 0.67% 19.22% -5.44% 34.47%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance while Apollo Global Management LLC has 34.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC beats on 7 of the 11 factors Mesa Royalty Trust.