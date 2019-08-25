Comparing of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) are two firms in the Diversified Investments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|12
|6.51
|N/A
|1.18
|8.52
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|32
|8.76
|N/A
|0.80
|41.15
Demonstrates Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Apollo Global Management LLC appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mesa Royalty Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Mesa Royalty Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|0.00%
|78.3%
|65.5%
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.25 shows that Mesa Royalty Trust is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Apollo Global Management LLC’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Apollo Global Management LLC has a consensus price target of $39, with potential upside of 9.09%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Apollo Global Management LLC are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesa Royalty Trust
|-8.3%
|-12.62%
|-32.57%
|-22.69%
|-29.73%
|-7.71%
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|-8.59%
|-6.46%
|0.67%
|19.22%
|-5.44%
|34.47%
For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance while Apollo Global Management LLC has 34.47% stronger performance.
Summary
Apollo Global Management LLC beats on 7 of the 11 factors Mesa Royalty Trust.
