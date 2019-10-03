Comparing of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Major Airlines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group Inc. 7 0.19 25.25M 0.69 14.80 Delta Air Lines Inc. 58 0.57 574.51M 6.74 9.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesa Air Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. Delta Air Lines Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mesa Air Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group Inc. 373,520,710.06% 11.5% 2.8% Delta Air Lines Inc. 990,193,036.88% 33.4% 7.6%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesa Air Group Inc. Its rival Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Mesa Air Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mesa Air Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Delta Air Lines Inc. has an average price target of $70.71, with potential upside of 30.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesa Air Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.7% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Air Group Inc. -4.92% 7.56% 13.4% 10.7% 0% 32.81% Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32%

For the past year Mesa Air Group Inc. has stronger performance than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Summary

Delta Air Lines Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Mesa Air Group Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.