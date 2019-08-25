Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V. has a 38.24% upside potential and an average price target of $21.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.