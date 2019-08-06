Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Since Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Sesen Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.83%. Competitively the average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -13.04% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 31.6%. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.