Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.79 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 15.38% at a $23.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 58.73% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 77.7% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.