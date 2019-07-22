Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Since Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 135.92 N/A -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Merus N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 45.33% for Merus N.V. with consensus price target of $21.8. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 169.78%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.