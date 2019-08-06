Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 41.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 3.72% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.