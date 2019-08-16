Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.24 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merus N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.57% for Merus N.V. with average price target of $21.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 13.72%. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.