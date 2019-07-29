Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 211.53 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merus N.V. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21 and 21 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 39.30%. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 93.99% and its consensus target price is $40. Based on the results shown earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares and 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.