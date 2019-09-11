Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 23.51% at a $21.8 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.