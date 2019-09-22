Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Since Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.00%. Competitively the average target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -11.13% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 46.3%. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.