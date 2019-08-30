Comparing of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We will be comparing the differences between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merus N.V. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.28%. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 53.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.