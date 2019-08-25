Comparing of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -1.55 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.35 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 183.26% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.