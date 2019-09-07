Comparing of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

We are contrasting Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.