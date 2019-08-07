Comparing of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.16 N/A -1.55 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.76 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $66.33, with potential upside of 8.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.