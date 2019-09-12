Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 85.2%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.