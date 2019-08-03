Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 115.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 2.86 beta is the reason why it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 394.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.