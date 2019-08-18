Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We are comparing Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 174.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.