Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 1961.08 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 30.53% and its average target price is $62.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 50%. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.