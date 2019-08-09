Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 17.93 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 12.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.