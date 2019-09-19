Comparing of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.