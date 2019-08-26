Comparing of Meritor Inc. (MTOR) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

As Auto Parts companies, Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor Inc. 22 0.31 N/A 3.03 8.16 Tenneco Inc. 18 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Meritor Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Meritor Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.21 beta indicates that Meritor Inc. is 121.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Meritor Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Tenneco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Tenneco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Meritor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Meritor Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Meritor Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 79.43%. Meanwhile, Tenneco Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 127.96%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tenneco Inc. is looking more favorable than Meritor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meritor Inc. and Tenneco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 94.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Meritor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Tenneco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Meritor Inc. has 46.24% stronger performance while Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance.

Summary

Meritor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Tenneco Inc.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.