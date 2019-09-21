Comparing of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are two firms in the Residential Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes Corporation 54 0.77 N/A 5.12 12.26 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 34 0.84 N/A 3.40 10.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Meritage Homes Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Meritage Homes Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Homes Corporation has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Meritage Homes Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meritage Homes Corporation’s average target price is $74.75, while its potential upside is 6.33%. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 6.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Meritage Homes Corporation looks more robust than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Meritage Homes Corporation and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 80.3% respectively. 1.8% are Meritage Homes Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Meritage Homes Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.