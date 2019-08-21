Comparing of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS)

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems Inc. 55 2.06 N/A 0.84 46.92 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Presbia PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Merit Medical Systems Inc. has an average price target of $71, and a 100.79% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merit Medical Systems Inc. and Presbia PLC are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 16.51% respectively. 3% are Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 74.92% of Presbia PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Presbia PLC.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.