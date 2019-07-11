Comparing of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) and Its Rivals

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is a company in the Diagnostic Substances industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has 95% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.08% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Meridian Bioscience Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.84% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 10.90% Industry Average 26.43% 200.96% 10.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience Inc. N/A 14 18.13 Industry Average 69.19M 261.83M 35.40

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.67 2.88

Meridian Bioscience Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $10, suggesting a potential downside of -14.38%. As a group, Diagnostic Substances companies have a potential upside of 76.22%. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bioscience Inc. -1.67% -12.75% -31.88% -43.1% -19.28% -35.37% Industry Average 4.85% 12.27% 41.13% 54.00% 29.68% 68.36%

For the past year Meridian Bioscience Inc. has -35.37% weaker performance while Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s peers have 68.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 5.52 and has 4.67 Quick Ratio. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s peers beat Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.