Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Its Rivals

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Mereo BioPharma Group plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s rivals beat Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
