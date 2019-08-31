Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Its Peers

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Mereo BioPharma Group plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s rivals beat Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
