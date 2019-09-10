Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and InflaRx N.V.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 104.78%.

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats InflaRx N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.