Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and InflaRx N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and InflaRx N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 104.78%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats InflaRx N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
