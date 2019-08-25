Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

As Biotechnology companies, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mereo BioPharma Group plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, which is potential 254.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.