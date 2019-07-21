Comparing of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.89 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 18.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 9 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.