Comparing of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have been rivals in the Diversified Communication Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.86 N/A -0.26 0.00 BT Group plc 13 0.00 N/A 1.35 8.84

Demonstrates Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. and BT Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5% BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BT Group plc has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BT Group plc are 1.1 and 1 respectively. BT Group plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. shares and 1% of BT Group plc shares. Insiders held roughly 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are BT Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48% BT Group plc -1.24% -5.62% -20.48% -22.75% -23.39% -21.58%

For the past year Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than BT Group plc.

Summary

BT Group plc beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.