Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 10.47 N/A -2.49 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.