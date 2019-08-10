Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is a contrast between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.36 N/A -2.49 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.