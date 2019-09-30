Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Since Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 250,635,828.10% -41.9% -39.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,240,893.07% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.