Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We are comparing Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.57 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 40.45% and its average price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.