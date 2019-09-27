Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 254,913,665.41% -41.9% -39.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94,547,872.34% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 68.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 86.3%. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.