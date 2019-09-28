Comparing of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

This is a contrast between Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 254,913,665.41% -41.9% -39.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,476,982,806.43% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 6.4%. Insiders owned roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.