Comparing of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.42 N/A -15.68 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.