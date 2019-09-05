Comparing of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.74 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 321.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 516.74%. Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 4.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.