Comparing of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 514.04%. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 736.12% and its consensus target price is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.