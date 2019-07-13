Comparing of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.57 N/A -18.10 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.94 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, CytRx Corporation which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.28%. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.