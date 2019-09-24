Comparing of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Both Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 22 1.73 N/A 0.75 29.84 MGM Resorts International 28 1.23 N/A 0.46 64.70

Table 1 demonstrates Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and MGM Resorts International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MGM Resorts International has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.79 beta means Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MGM Resorts International is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. Its rival MGM Resorts International’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and MGM Resorts International are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited 0 0 2 3.00 MGM Resorts International 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 27.34% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with average price target of $25.9. On the other hand, MGM Resorts International’s potential upside is 18.84% and its average price target is $33.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is looking more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and MGM Resorts International has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 81.5%. Insiders held roughly 33.5% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are MGM Resorts International’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited -10.12% -1.58% -10.41% 3.5% -6.88% 27.53% MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74%

For the past year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than MGM Resorts International.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.