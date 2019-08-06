Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1081.88 N/A -3.14 0.00 uniQure N.V. 59 252.87 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has an average target price of $81, with potential upside of 44.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 78.8%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders are 19.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock price has bigger growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.