Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential currently stands at 118.70% and an $40 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 13.3% respectively. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.