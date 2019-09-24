Comparing of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

As Biotechnology businesses, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 242.15 N/A -3.14 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential is 118.34% at a $40 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 99.8% respectively. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.